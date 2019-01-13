Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Garners starting nod
Mrazek will tend the home twine in Sunday's game versus the Predators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Mrazek is coming off a start where he turned aside 27 of 29 shots to the Lightning but was still pegged with the loss. Although the 26-year-old backstop has endured both highs and lows this year, a valiant performance against the Lightning's top-ranked offense proves he can hang with the best. That includes the Preds, who averaged four goals per game over their last seven.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Strong performance wasted•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Bailed out by offense•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Blue-paint bound Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Earns win against former team•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In goal Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...