Mrazek will tend the home twine in Sunday's game versus the Predators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek is coming off a start where he turned aside 27 of 29 shots to the Lightning but was still pegged with the loss. Although the 26-year-old backstop has endured both highs and lows this year, a valiant performance against the Lightning's top-ranked offense proves he can hang with the best. That includes the Preds, who averaged four goals per game over their last seven.