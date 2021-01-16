Mrazek will defend the home twine in Saturday's matchup against the Red Wings.
Mrazek posted a 14-save shutout in the season-opening win over the Red Wings, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. The 28-year-old will get another crack at his old team, and he's a high-floor fantasy play even with a shrunken workload.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Light workload in shutout of Wings•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Gets little help in Game 3 loss•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Gets nod for Game 3•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Suffers first postseason loss•