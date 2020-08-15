Mrazek stopped 36 shots Saturday during the Hurricanes' 3-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net, but Mrazek could hardly be faulted for either of the first two -- one came when Charlie Coyle batted a puck out of midair past him on the power play, while the other came on a tipped shot from the faceoff circle with Sami Vatanen partially screening him. Mrazek has lost both his starts in this series but seen a huge volume of rubber, posting a .923 save percentage on 78 shots, so it's not clear whether he'll be in net again Monday for Game 4 or whether coach Rod Brind'Amour will turn back to James Reimer.