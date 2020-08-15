Mrazek will guard the cage during Saturday's Game 3 versus Boston.

James Reimer got the nod for Game 2, making 33 saves in a 3-2 win, but Mrazek will be back in goal for the Hurricanes' third game in four days. The 28-year-old netminder wasn't great in Game 1 against the Bruins, surrendering four goals on 40 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat in double overtime. However, Boston will be without its leading scorer in David Pastrnak on Saturday, so Mrazek should have a better shot at picking up a win this time around.