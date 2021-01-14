Mrazek will guard the cage during Thursday's road matchup with Detroit, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Mrazek was decent as the Hurricanes' No. 1 netminder last season, compiling a 21-16-2 record while posting a 2.69 GAA and .905 save percentage in 40 appearances. The 28-year-old backstop will have a great chance to open the 2020-21 campaign with a victory, as he'll be facing a Red Wings squad that averaged just 2.00 goals per game in 2019-20, worst in the NHL.