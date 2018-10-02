Mrazek will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Islanders.

Mrazek will be the de facto starter for the Hurricanes while Scott Darling (lower body) remains sidelined, so he'll get plenty of work over the next few weeks. The former Red Wing wasn't great during the preseason, posting a 2.64 GAA and .883 save percentage in four appearances. He'll hope to tighten up in a matchup with an Islanders club that lost its second-leading scorer from a season ago, John Tavares, to free agency this offseason.