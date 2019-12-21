Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod Saturday
Mrazek will get the home start Saturday against the Panthers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Mrazek is enjoying a solid month, as he's gone 3-0-1 with a .929 save percentage over four December starts. He has a tough matchup ahead, however. While the Panthers have endured their fair share of tough stretches, they're coming off back-to-back wins, combining for 13 goals over those two contests.
