Mrazek will get the home start Saturday against the Panthers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Mrazek is enjoying a solid month, as he's gone 3-0-1 with a .929 save percentage over four December starts. He has a tough matchup ahead, however. While the Panthers have endured their fair share of tough stretches, they're coming off back-to-back wins, combining for 13 goals over those two contests.