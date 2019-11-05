Mrazek will tend the road twine in Tuesday's matchup against the Flyers, he reports.

Mrazek has won his last three starts and looked superb in the process with a .957 save percentage. The Flyers are on the other end of the spectrum, as they've dropped three of the last four and managed 2.75 goals per game during that stretch. They've generated plenty of opportunities this year with a league-leading 53.87 Corsi For percentage, though, so Mrazek will need to be prepared to stop high-danger shots.