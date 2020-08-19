Mrazek will tend the twine for Game 5 versus Boston on Wednesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

After suffering losses in each of his last two outings, Mrazek has found himself sharing the crease with James Reimer. Even in those appearances, the 27-year-old Mrazek still posted a solid .923 save percentage. If the netminder struggles in Game 5, the Canes won't be playing again until December.