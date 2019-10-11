Mrazek will guard the cage during Friday's home game against the Islanders, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.

Mrazek was a little shaky in his last start Sunday against Tampa Bay, but that can probably be attributed to the abnormally low shot total he faced. The Lightning were only able to register 13 shots on goal throughout the contest. Mrazek let three of those shots get behind him, but he was still able to pick up his second victory of the campaign thanks to solid goal support from his teammates. The 27-year-old will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with an Islanders team that's only averaged 2.33 goals per game through its first three contests of the campaign.