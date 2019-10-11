Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod
Mrazek will guard the cage during Friday's home game against the Islanders, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.
Mrazek was a little shaky in his last start Sunday against Tampa Bay, but that can probably be attributed to the abnormally low shot total he faced. The Lightning were only able to register 13 shots on goal throughout the contest. Mrazek let three of those shots get behind him, but he was still able to pick up his second victory of the campaign thanks to solid goal support from his teammates. The 27-year-old will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with an Islanders team that's only averaged 2.33 goals per game through its first three contests of the campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.