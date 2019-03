Mrazek made 31 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Florida on Saturday.

Mrazek made a big breakaway save on Jonathan Huberdeau, which allowed his mates to take off on a two-on-one that resulted in the winner. Right before that, Mrazek had an old-school sprawling poke check to keep his team in the game. He and Curtis McElhinney continue to give the Canes a shot at a wild card spot because of their solid play.