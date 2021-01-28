Mrazek will defend the home net in Thursday's game against the Lighting.

The Hurricanes are back at it for the first time in 10 days, and Mrazek will make his first start since Jan. 16. Mrazek was decent against the Red Wings over his first two starts, posting a .912 save percentage and a 1.53 GAA. However, the Lightning will be a lot tougher than the Red Wings, as they've stacked up 3.75 goals per game thus far.