Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Guarding goal Saturday
Mrazek will start between the pipes Saturday versus the Panthers in Sunrise, Michael Smith of NHL.com reports.
It's Mrazek's turn to take the crease as he and Curtis McElhinney continue to split starts. The 27-year-old netminder enters the matchup riding a three-game winning streak, allowing a combined four goals to the Kings, Panthers and Stars. Mrazek's splits at home and on the road are nearly identical, so the road venue shouldn't have a major impact on his chances at success. The Panthers have scored three or more goals in each of their last eight games, so Mrazek will need to be on top of his game to extend his streak to four.
