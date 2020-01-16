Mrazek will start in net Thursday in Columbus, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek is coming off a 28-save performance against the Capitals, though he didn't get any offensive support in the 2-0 loss. He'll make his first back-to-back starts since the first two games of January, aiming to build off a 1.02 GAA and .968 save percentage in his last two starts. He'll take on a Columbus club sporting a plus-seven goal differential through seven January contests.