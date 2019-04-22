Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Happy to be home
Mrazek will start Game 6 against Washington, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
After permitting six goals on 28 shots in his last start, Mrazek will be hoping for a better result in Game 6, as he and his teammates look to stave off elimination. Considering his home form in these playoffs, Mrazek should be feeling confident, as the 27-year-old, in two home starts, holds a 2-0 record with a 0.50 GAA and .980 save percentage. (edited)
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...