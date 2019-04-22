Mrazek will start Game 6 against Washington, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

After permitting six goals on 28 shots in his last start, Mrazek will be hoping for a better result in Game 6, as he and his teammates look to stave off elimination. Considering his home form in these playoffs, Mrazek should be feeling confident, as the 27-year-old, in two home starts, holds a 2-0 record with a 0.50 GAA and .980 save percentage. (edited)