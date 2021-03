Mrazek (thumb) skated on his own prior to Thursday's team session, but he has yet to join his teammates for practice, Abby Labar of Fox Sports South reports.

Mrazek was medically cleared Wednesday after having the pins removed from his surgically-repaired thumb, but he'll need to get a few full practices in before returning to game action. For now, James Reimer and Alex Nedeljkovic will continue to shoulder the load in goal for the Hurricanes.