Mrazek (thumb) has been assigned to AHL Chicago on a conditioning loan, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek is expected to start between the pipes for AHL Chicago on Thursday afternoon before traveling back to Carolina with the Hurricanes prior to Saturday's matchup with Dallas. Mrazek hasn't played since late January due to a thumb injury, but the fact that he's finally ready to get back into game action, albeit at the minor-league level, suggests he could be ready to guard the cage for Carolina sooner rather than later.