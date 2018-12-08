Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Heading in right direction
Mrazek allowed one goal on 19 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Ducks on Friday.
After struggling in three straight games, Mrazek has stopped 51 of 53 (.962) in the last two contests. While that's only resulted in a 1-1-0 record, perhaps Mrazek is finally headed in the right direction. He has a long way to go to be fantasy relevant, though, as he is just 4-4-2 with a .899 save percentage and 2.41 GAA in 10 starts this season.
