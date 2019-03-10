Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Holds off Predators
Mrazek made 31 saves on 34 shots in a 5-3 win over the Predators on Saturday.
He gave up two goals in the third period, but the Hurricanes offense was there to keep the game under control for the win. Mrazek improved to 17-12-3 with a 2.61 GAA and a .904 save percentage. The Hurricanes continue their road trip in Colorado on Monday, and if coach Rod Brind'Amour goes with the hot hand, Mrazek would be the one getting the start, as he's won each of his last five starts.
