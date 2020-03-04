Mrazek (concussion) still needs to clear the concussion protocol but is hoping to travel with the team for its five-game road trip, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Even if Mrazek does make the trip, it's not clear when he might be ready to get back into the crease. The Hurricanes' upcoming back-to-back versus the Islanders and Penguins on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, could be a good opportunity to get back into the lineup. Until Mrazek is given the all-clear, Anton Forsberg and Alex Nedeljkovic figure to continue splitting the workload.