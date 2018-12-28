Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Hung out to dry Thursday
Mrazek allowed two goals on 32 shots during Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.
Mrazek has been afforded just one goal of support in three of his last seven starts as Carolina continues to struggle offensively. The return of Curtis McElhinney could push the 26-year-old for starting time as he has garnered a 2.46 GAA and .898 save percentage behind a 6-7-2 record in 15 starts this season. The prospect of a timeshare combined with the rather anemic offense limits the fantasy value for Carolina netminders.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...