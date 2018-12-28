Mrazek allowed two goals on 32 shots during Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Mrazek has been afforded just one goal of support in three of his last seven starts as Carolina continues to struggle offensively. The return of Curtis McElhinney could push the 26-year-old for starting time as he has garnered a 2.46 GAA and .898 save percentage behind a 6-7-2 record in 15 starts this season. The prospect of a timeshare combined with the rather anemic offense limits the fantasy value for Carolina netminders.