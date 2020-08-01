Mrazek will guard the cage during Saturday's Game 1 against the Rangers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek struggled against the Rangers during the regular season, going 0-3-0 while posting an ugly 3.44 GAA and .872 save percentage, so daily fantasy players may want to wait to see how he fares in Game 1 before giving him consideration as a bargain option as the series progresses. If the 28-year-old netminder struggles, coach Rod Brind'Amour won't hesitate to turn to James Reimer.