Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In goal Friday
Mrazek will get the home starting nod against the Sharks on Friday.
Mrazek bounced back from a disappointing start to the season by making 20 of a possible 21 saves versus the Red Wings on Monday. Even if the netminder is performing well, he will almost certainly be relegated to the backup role with Scott Darling (lower body) returning from his conditioning assignment.
