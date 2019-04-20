Mrazek will get the starting nod for Saturday's Game 5 road clash with Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Mrazek has shut down the Caps in the last two games, as he is sporting a 0.50 GAA and .980 save percentage. In 40 regular-season outings, the netminder went 23-14-3 with four shutouts and claimed the stole the starting job away from Scott Darling. While Mrazek can't win the series tonight, he can set the Canes up with a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 at home Monday.