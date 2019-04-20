Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In goal Saturday
Mrazek will get the starting nod for Saturday's Game 5 road clash with Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Mrazek has shut down the Caps in the last two games, as he is sporting a 0.50 GAA and .980 save percentage. In 40 regular-season outings, the netminder went 23-14-3 with four shutouts and claimed the stole the starting job away from Scott Darling. While Mrazek can't win the series tonight, he can set the Canes up with a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 at home Monday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Channels best home warrior in win•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In goal Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Cruises to shutout•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Occupying home crease for Game 3•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Allows four goals in OT loss•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Back in net for Game 2•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...