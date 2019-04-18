Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In goal Thursday
Mrazek will be between the pipes at home for Game 4 versus Washington on Thursday.
While Mrazek wasn't tasked with a ton of work in Game 3, he made all 18 saves to record the shutout victory. The netminder will look to carry that momentum into Thursday's tilt and try to once again stymie Alex Ovechkin and company. In 19 home appearances this year, Mrazek is 13-5-1 with a 2.21 GAA and .917 save percentage, and he certainly could benefit from some home cooking.
