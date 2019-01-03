Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In goal Thursday
Mrazek will get the starting nod on the road against the Flyers on Thursday.
Mrazek is 3-5-0 in his previous eight outings, along with a 2.42 GAA and .917 save percentage. The Czech netminder will need to put together some strong performances if he is going to hold on to the No. 1 job after Curtis McElhinney gave up just one goal in each of his previous two appearances.
