Mrazek will get the starting nod for Tuesday's road tilt with Washington.

Mrazek has been outstanding of late, as he is 8-1-0 with a 1.65 GAA and .945 save percentage. With Curtis McElhinney on top of his game as well, the two netminders will likely continue to split the load. While Mrazek probably has the inside track to the No. 1 job when the postseason starts, assuming the Hurricanes hold on to their wild-card spot, he is far from a lock to be between the pipes for Game 1.