Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In goal Tuesday
Mrazek will get the starting nod for Tuesday's road tilt with Washington.
Mrazek has been outstanding of late, as he is 8-1-0 with a 1.65 GAA and .945 save percentage. With Curtis McElhinney on top of his game as well, the two netminders will likely continue to split the load. While Mrazek probably has the inside track to the No. 1 job when the postseason starts, assuming the Hurricanes hold on to their wild-card spot, he is far from a lock to be between the pipes for Game 1.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Continues strong play•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Between pipes against Minnesota•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Denies Penguins in shootout•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Jumped by Jackets•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Starting in Columbus•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...