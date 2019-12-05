Mrazek will defend the cage against the Sharks at home Thursday, Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com reports.

Mrazek went 1-3-0 with a 3.05 GAA in his previous four outings and has watched from the bench for the last two games in favor of James Reimer. Considering Reimer registered a .944 save percentage against offensive powerhouses Tampa Bay and Boston in those contests, the 27-year-old Mrazek may find himself on a short leash moving forward.