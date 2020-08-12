Mrazek will get the starting nod against the Bruins in Game 1 on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Mrazek went 2-0 in the opening play-in series with the Rangers before James Reimer took the series-clinching Game 3. With another back-to-back in the offing due to Game 1 being postponed, it's certainly possible Reimer will take Thursday's Game 2. In the meantime, Mrazek will look to continue shutting down a Bruins' first line that combined for just one point in three round-robin clashes.