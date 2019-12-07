Play

Mrazek will start Saturday's game against the Wild, Michael Smith of NHL.com reports.

Mrazek halted a rare two-game losing streak in his last start, improving his record to 12-6-1 despite a pedestrian .903 save percentage. The Wild have played much better recently after a slow start, so this matchup doesn't look nearly as favorable as it did a month ago for the Czech netminder.

