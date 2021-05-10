Mrazek will start Monday's season finale in Nashville, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek will look to add to a strong stat line that's included a 6-1-3 record, 1.77 GAA and .934 save percentage. The injury-plagued netminder has returned to full health down the stretch and will likely get the nod over Alex Nedeljkovic to begin the postseason for the Central division champion Hurricanes.