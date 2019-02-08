Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In net Friday
Mrazek will start Friday against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
After a pair of games on the bench, Mrazek will return to the net for the second game of a back-to-back set. Surprisingly Mrazek owns slightly better numbers on the road this season, posting a 2.72 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Considering the Rangers posses just a plus-7 rating on home ice, Mrazek and the Canes should have a shot at stealing a road victory.
