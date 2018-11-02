Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In net Friday
Mrazek will tend the twine Friday against the Coyotes in Phoenix.
Mrazek has played particularly well in three road starts this season, owning a 2.05 GAA and a .917 save percentage in those contests. Mrazek took a loss prior to his night off Tuesday, but he should have a decent chance to get back in the win column Friday night against a Coyotes club averaging just 2.73 goals per game this season.
