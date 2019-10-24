Mrazek will defend the net Thursday against the Blue Jackets in Columbus, Adam Gold of 99.9 The Fan reports.

Mrazek gets the first back-to-back start of the season for a Canes netminder, though that comes after he was yanked from his previous start Friday against the Ducks after he surrendered four goals on 13 shots. He's been solid overall, however, carrying a 4-1-0 record along with a 2.64 GAA and .893 save percentage into a matchup with a Blue Jackets team averaging a paltry 2.20 goals per game through five home ice tilts.