Mrazek suffered a concussion during Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek will sit out of Tuesday's game versus the Stars as he works through the league's concussion protocol, and it's likely James Reimer (lower body) won't be ready either. The Hurricanes recalled both Anton Forsberg and Alex Nedeljkovic to fill the void, but they may make a move before Monday's 3:00 p.m. ET trade deadline.