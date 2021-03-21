Mrazek (thumb) joined the team at Sunday's practice, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Mrazek has already been medically cleared after thumb surgery, and joining to team for practice is one of the final steps before playing in a game again. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour should have a further update either Sunday or Monday, but Mrazek could be available for Monday's road clash against the Blue Jackets. Prior to this injury, the 29-year-old posted a .955 save percentage and a 2-1-0 record across four appearances.