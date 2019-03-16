Mrazek turned aside 17 of 19 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Jackets' last goal was scored into an empty net. It took the 26-year-old a few minutes to get settled in -- the first two Columbus goals came from long range inside the first six minutes of the first period -- and by then it was too late, as Sergei Bobrovsky was putting on a clinic in the opposite net. It's Marzek's first loss in over a month, and he's allowed three goals or less in nine straight outings, posting a 7-2-0 record, 1.68 GAA and .942 save percentage over that stretch.