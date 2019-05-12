Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Just not his day
Mrazek allowed six goals on 25 shots in a 6-2 loss to Boston on Sunday. The Bruins now lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.
Mrazek has allowed 10 goals through the first two games of this series, not the level of play his team was hoping for coming off a sweep of the Islanders. While nothing has been confirmed, expect him to remain Carolina's starter moving forward, beginning with Game 3 on Tuesday, but he'll likely have a shorter leash than what he's been used to so far in these playoffs.
