Mrazek stopped 30 of 32 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The netminder even chipped in a short-handed assist. The win not only keeps the Canadiens and Blue Jackets at bay in the wild-card race, it moves the 'Canes to within two points of the Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Mrazek has been the chief architect of Carolina's push up the standings -- he's 10-3-0 over his last 13 starts with a 1.77 GAA and .940 save percentage.