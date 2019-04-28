Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Leaves Sunday's game
Mrazek (lower body) left Sunday's Game 2 contest against the Islanders and will not return, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Mrazek left roughly six minutes into the second period of Sunday's contest and Curtis McElhinney replaced him with a 1-0 deficit. It's unclear what Mrazek's status is but a further update should be available soon.
