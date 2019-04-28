Mrazek (lower body) left Sunday's Game 2 contest against the Islanders and will not return, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Mrazek left roughly six minutes into the second period of Sunday's contest and Curtis McElhinney replaced him with a 1-0 deficit. It's unclear what Mrazek's status is but a further update should be available soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories