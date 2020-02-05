Mrazek was torched for six goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Four of the goals against Mrazek came in a 10:27 span in the second period, but coach Rod Brind'Amour left the goalie out there. The 27-year-old has given up 16 goals in his last five outings, with a 1-4-0 record in that span. He dropped to 18-14-2 for the season, with a 2.73 GAA and a .900 save percentage. If his struggles persist, Mrazek could start to see a larger number of starts go to James Reimer.