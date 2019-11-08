Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Light workload in loss
Marazek stopped 15 of 18 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
Carolina controlled play against a tired Rangers team skating in its second game in as many nights, finishing with a 47-19 edge in shots. Despite the ice being tilted the other way, New York managed to beat Mrazek once in each period and added an empty-netter to come away with the 4-2 win. While he didn't get the result he wanted here, Mrazek is still set up to win more often than not behind a talented Hurricanes team.
