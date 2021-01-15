Mrazek made 14 saves in Thursday's 3-0 shutout win over the Red Wings.
Mrazek had an easy night against what was by far the worst team in the league last season, as Carolina finished with a dominant 43-14 edge in shots. Tougher challenges undoubtedly lie ahead, but Mrazek's in good position to face them as the starting goalie for an up-and-coming Hurricanes team that routinely tilts the ice away from its net.
