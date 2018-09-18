Mrazek is tentatively expected to start the first two periods versus the Lightning in Tampa Bay on Tuesday, according to Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

"Obviously we need to get him going, so whatever he needs," Brind'Amour said, referring to Mrazek, who is expected to compete with Scott Darling for the No. 1 job in Carolina. The Czech goalie was deemed expendable by the Red Wings and Flyers after failing to live up to a two-year, $8 million deal that he originally procured with Detroit in July of 2016. He owns a career 78-64-23 record, 2.66 GAA and .911 save percentage with 14 shutouts.