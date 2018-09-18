Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Likely to guard cage for two periods
Mrazek is tentatively expected to start the first two periods versus the Lightning in Tampa Bay on Tuesday, according to Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
"Obviously we need to get him going, so whatever he needs," Brind'Amour said, referring to Mrazek, who is expected to compete with Scott Darling for the No. 1 job in Carolina. The Czech goalie was deemed expendable by the Red Wings and Flyers after failing to live up to a two-year, $8 million deal that he originally procured with Detroit in July of 2016. He owns a career 78-64-23 record, 2.66 GAA and .911 save percentage with 14 shutouts.
