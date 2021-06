Mrazek allowed six goals on 26 shots in a 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 4 on Saturday.

The veteran was unable to replicate his Game 3 performance, yielding four unanswered Tampa Bay goals to close out the game, with the first three coming in the final 5:22 of the second period after the Hurricanes had built a 4-2 lead. It's not yet known whether Carolina will stick with Mrazek or turn back to rookie Alex Nedeljkovic -- who owns a .920 save percentage in the playoffs -- for Game 5 on Tuesday.