Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Looking for third straight win
Mrazek is expected to draw the start for Tuesday's road clash with the Blackhawks, Michael Smith of the team's official site reports.
Mrazek has had a strong 9-3-1 record to this point, but has accompanied that with just a 2.62 GAA and .904 save percentage. He's also coming off back-to-back wins, but has given up six goals on 62 shots in that span. The Czech-born player hasn't performed on the road this season, going just 2-2-1 with a .882 save percentage and 3.53 GAA.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Does enough to top Sabres•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Cruises to blowout victory•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Tending twine Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Light workload in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Starting second straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.