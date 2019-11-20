Mrazek is expected to draw the start for Tuesday's road clash with the Blackhawks, Michael Smith of the team's official site reports.

Mrazek has had a strong 9-3-1 record to this point, but has accompanied that with just a 2.62 GAA and .904 save percentage. He's also coming off back-to-back wins, but has given up six goals on 62 shots in that span. The Czech-born player hasn't performed on the road this season, going just 2-2-1 with a .882 save percentage and 3.53 GAA.