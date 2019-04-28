Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Looking to extend series lead
Mrazek will tend the road twine in Sunday's Game 2 matchup versus the Islanders, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.
Mrazek is playing well under pressure, as he has now won three straight games. Two of those contests were elimination games, and Game 1 where Mrazek stopped all 31 shots went to overtime. Counterpart Robin Lehner is on top of his game as well, so Mrazek will be key in getting the Hurricanes to bring a 2-0 series lead back to Carolina.
