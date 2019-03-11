Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Looking to stretch win streak
Mrazek is projected to start Monday in Colorado.
Mrazek has earned this nod with fantastic recent play -- five straight wins and two shutouts in his last seven starts. He'll look to continue his winning ways against a Colorado team that's tied for 12th in the league in home scoring at 3.12 goals per game.
