Mrazek gave up five of the six goals in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Canadiens. He made 34 saves in defeat.

The final goal came with Carolina's net empty. Mrazek kept his team in it early, making 12 saves in the opening frame to keep the game tied 0-0 after 20 minutes. From there, the Canadiens solved Mrazek five separate times and dropped the Czech netminder's record to 4-6-2 with a 2.77 GAA and .892 save percentage. He's lost consecutive starts, four of his last five, and will likely take a seat when the Hurricanes face Washington on Friday.