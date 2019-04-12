Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Loses Game 1
Mrazek allowed three goals on 17 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Washington.
Mrazek had a tough opening period of Game 1, allowing three goals before the first intermission. He did settle into the game eventually, making several big saves in the third period that kept the Hurricanes in the game, but the comeback would ultimately fall short. Despite the result, Mrazek's performance on Thursday should get him the start in Game 2 on Saturday, but nothing has been confirmed.
